Phil McNulty, BBC Sport's chief football writer

Burnley's decision to sack manager Sean Dyche after almost a decade at Turf Moor is a huge gamble that smacks of blind panic by the club's owners.

If the Clarets stay in the Premier League, and they are currently four points from safety behind Everton with eight games left, Burnley's American chairman Alan Pace and his cohorts can congratulate themselves on a roll of the dice that paid off spectacularly.

If Burnley go down, they will be accused by many supporters of being guilty of a desperate, misguided move that removed the man who is still arguably their best chance of survival, even after a season where they have won only four league games, losing five of their last six.

This is the punt Pace and his boardroom colleagues have taken when making a decision which raised eyebrows even in the usually shockproof world of Premier League management.

