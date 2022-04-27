Ralf Rangnick is looking forward to working alongside incoming manager Erik ten Hag to help make Manchester United a "top club" again.

The interim manager at Old Trafford believes it is important not to place too much pressure on securing Champions League football for next season.

The German said as he previewed tomorrow's game against Chelsea: "We have four more games to play, the next two games are at home and we will try to get as many points and win as many games as we possibly can.

"In order to do that we need to play on the best level we can. Chelsea are a good team but we know if we play well it's possible to win the game.

"I don't think it makes sense now to speak and speculate about the Champions League, we need to be realistic. Even if we win all four games it's not in our hands, what is in our hands is our level of performance. It's important for this season to finish on the best possible note.

"Of course, it would be better if we played Champions League next season but it's not only a problem Manchester United has.

"The renewal of the contract of Bruno (Fernandes) shows this is an attractive club, with a new manager, new approach. This is still a massively interesting club and I look forward to helping Erik to change the whole approach next season so Manchester United can be a top club."