Real Madrid v Chelsea: Team news

Striker Romelu Lukaku will not feature when holders Chelsea look to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final.

A substitute in the first leg, Lukaku has not recovered from the Achilles injury that kept him out of Saturday's 6-0 Premier League win at Southampton.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has travelled to Spain after missing the Southampton game following a positive Covid test.

Midfielder Ross Barkley is absent because of illness.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are still sidelined by back and knee injuries respectively.

