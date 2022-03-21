Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

  • Arsenal have won 13 away Premier League games against Aston Villa, against no side do they have more victories on the road in the competition (also 13 vs West Ham).

  • Arsenal have won five consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since May 2015 (5).

  • With nine games remaining, Aston Villa have suffered as many Premier League defeats this season as they did in the entirety of last campaign (15).

  • Arsenal have kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, their most in a league campaign since 2017-18 (also 13), last keeping more shutouts in 2015-16 (18).