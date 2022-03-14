Sprints, key goals and a new belief

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

What a difference a goal makes.

Joe Gelhardt's simple finish sent Leeds players, staff and fans into wild celebration while anyone associated with Norwich hit the deck.

What a springboard for the Jesse Marsch era and, crucially, the push for Premier League survival.

Leeds deserved their win. Yes, there was an offside debate around the first goal and Norwich may look to a penalty they had overturned as a key moment but when all was said and done, the home side created the better chances.

They should do too. In Daniel James and Raphinha they have the kind of talents capable of keeping them in the top tier.

James delivered 30 sprints on the day. One of them set up the opening goal as he nicked his way to a ball and allowed Rodrigo to finish.

The only player on the pitch to hit sprint speed more often was Raphinha, who managed 35 and used his pace to break away to tee up the winner.

Those added bursts and the turn of foot add up to create key moments of quality. They divide the survivors from the relegated and surely Leeds can find what they need now to get over the line.

Marsch has his first win, Leeds have shaken off a winless run that stretched back too long and now there is likely true belief they will be OK.

How different it nearly was. Let's say it again... what a difference a goal makes.