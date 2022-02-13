Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to MOTD: "So difficult to play here in general but today especially because of the circumstances. The wind came from all directions and the boys had to play superbly to judge that. They played the circumstances well.

"Burnley had their moments but Alisson was there. Many chances were offside but it still feels bad, especially with the delayed offside flag.

"We scored our goal and we controlled the game from a specific point. It was really important with our schedule. We brought it over the line and all good.

"I am really happy. Needed and delivered. They are in a fight for survival and that is the mentality we have to match and that is what we did.

"Timing, top Fab in that moment. He was there again after the save, a great goal in a very difficult game. All good, let's keep going.

"It is nine points and then it is 12 points because most of the time they play before us. Next game is Leeds at home and a fight for survival as well. These are really difficult and that is why we don't think about it."