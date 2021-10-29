Newcastle v Chelsea: Team news

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available after serving a one-match ban while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is ready to return from foot surgery.

Chelsea are strengthened by the return to fitness of Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Andreas Christensen is also available after dental surgery but Ruben Loftus-Cheek may miss out with a hip problem.

Forwards Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku remain sidelined with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

