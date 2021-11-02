Atalanta v Man Utd: The key stats
Atalanta have only won one of their five games against English teams in the Uefa Champions League (drawn one, lost three), with that victory coming away at Liverpool last season.
Manchester United have only lost one of their last 11 games against Italian opponents in the Champions League (won eight, drawn two), while they’ve picked up victories in five of the last six (lost one).
United are looking to record their 150th victory in the European Cup/Champions League, which would make them the first English side to reach this milestone, and fourth overall after Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.