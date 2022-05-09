Your views: How important is the north London derby?

EPA

Victory over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal can afford to lose to Spurs on Thursday and still remain in fourth place with two games to go.

However, a win would seal a Champions League spot and, just one point behind Chelsea - who travel to Leeds on Wednesday - going into the midweek games, Mikel Arteta could actually be targeting a place in the top three.

So how important is this north London derby? And how should Arteta approach it?

