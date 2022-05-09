Victory over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal can afford to lose to Spurs on Thursday and still remain in fourth place with two games to go.

However, a win would seal a Champions League spot and, just one point behind Chelsea - who travel to Leeds on Wednesday - going into the midweek games, Mikel Arteta could actually be targeting a place in the top three.

So how important is this north London derby? And how should Arteta approach it?

