A tough opening game under a new manager saw Palace well beaten at Stamford Bridge - but the doubters had no need to worry about the new regime.

Patrick Vieira's change of style, patience and shrewd recruitment delivered a season of steady improvement, plenty of slick football and an FA Cup semi-final.

But has a 12th-place finish, just eight points off the top seven, exceeded expectations? Is it feasible to go even better, especially with Conor Gallagher leaving?

Can he be replaced, is there quality to cope without him and what else needs addressing?

