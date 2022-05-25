BBC Three Counties' Geoff Doyle has picked five player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Hassane Kamara: The left-back joined in January and the Ivory Coast international has performed well in every game he's played, both defensively and even more so in attack. He has stood out as one of the players who is certainly good enough at Premier League level. Watford will do well to keep hold of him.

Moussa Sissoko: The midfielder was made captain shortly after joining in the summer. He's had a tough time of things in the engine room - an area Watford have struggled in - but has never given up and been one of the players who has shown a decent attitude despite all the defeats. Father time is catching up with him, but Sissoko can hold his head high at the end of the season.

Emmanuel Dennis: The forward is a bit of an enigma and his attitude can sometimes be questioned. But in a poor season, Dennis has hit double figures for goals and been a menace at times down the wings. With undoubted ability, if managed well he could be a real handful. Bought for a small fee in the summer, he's likely to leave for a much bigger sum after his season.

Joao Pedro: Not scored as many goals as he should have done but he has undoubted talent and could really evolve into a fine player if he develops further. In possession he has great balance and glides across the pitch. A player who has shown he cares, Pedro is liked by the Watford fans, who would be delighted if they could keep him for the Championship next season.

Cucho Hernandez: A bit like Pedro, he has shown a mature attitude on the pitch and has obvious ability that could blossom in the next few years. He's scored some great goals this season and is another the fans have warmed to.

Who gets your vote? Choose here