'I'd give all personal awards for chance to replay Champions League final'
- Published
Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. pic.twitter.com/vOoXZgl9MK— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 2, 2022
I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6ECyIL0AHN— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 2, 2022
