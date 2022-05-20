Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It's the final pre-match press conference of the campaign for Jesse Marsch before we know whether he next sits in the chair as either a Premier League or Championship head coach.

After 11 games in charge he has managed to take the fate of the struggling Whites to the last day of the season at Brentford.

But, after last night's draw for Burnley at Aston Villa, it means United have to better the Clarets' result against Newcastle United at Turf Moor on Sunday. If United lose they are definitely down but a draw or win could seem them safe... or, equally, still be condemned to a return to the Championship after two years if Burnley at least match their result.

So what is the game plan? Who is available? Can striker Patrick Bamford (foot) feasibly be expected to take part after an injury-riddled year and has Robin Koch recovered from the knock sustained in the draw with Brighton?

What has the mood of the camp been like in the lead up to the weekend? What are the emotions like in a squad that could be together for the last time?

Also, what does Marsch make of the rivalry that has built up between United and the Bees in recent years? Is that a motivating tool as he looks for any angle to seek an advantage?

