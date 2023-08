West Ham are chasing PSG's French forward Hugo Ekitike. (RMC Sport, via Mail Online), external

The club's move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is off as Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is against bringing in the England international, who is wanted by manager David Moyes. (Guardian), external

Everton have leapfrogged Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire. (Football Insider), external

