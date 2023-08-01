Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Roy Hodgson's wisdom blended with the youthful sparkling skills of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise make for a fine cocktail at Crystal Palace. Likely to be mid-table again.

"Previous efforts at over stretching to make 'the next step', saw them fall flat on their faces. Stick with Roy or at least his ideology."

How far do you think Hodgson's experience and Palace's youth can take the Eagles next season? Have your say