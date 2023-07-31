Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I would say he is at risk.

Common sense suggests Mikel Arteta cannot be a massive fan, otherwise he would not have spent so much on Oleksandr Zinchenko 12 months ago.

Zinchenko has been injured too often in recent months, but it is unarguable the Ukraine skipper would be Arsenal’s first-choice left-back if he was fit.

Takehiro Tomiyasu started the tour game against Manchester United and Jurrien Timber was there for the following match against Barcelona, with Ben White on the right.

I get the feeling Tierney will be in demand in the latter stages of this transfer window and that he could well leave.