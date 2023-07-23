Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arsenal are confident Wednesday’s match with Barcelona in Los Angeles will go ahead as scheduled.

Barcelona’s game with Juventus in Santa Clara on Saturday had to be cancelled because of a virus sweeping through the La Liga giants' camp.

After playing Arsenal, Barca have an El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid in Arlington, before finishing what was intended to be a four-match tour against AC Milan in Las Vegas on 1 August.

The Gunners have been in close communication with Barcelona and are confident the final game of their three-match tour of the United States will be played.