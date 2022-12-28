Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen were so far off the pace they really were never in the match. Kennedy's wonder-strike won't pull the wool over the eyes of many fans, the issues, particularly defensively, were there to see.

Even when they attempted to create, Kilmarnock easily hoovered up the pressure and were more than comfortable defending their lead.

Jim Goodwin threw everything he could in an attacking sense to it, but it was all too little too late.

Four defeats on the spin, a lack of identity and not a lot to celebrate as Dons enter the new year.