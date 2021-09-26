Arsenal v Tottenham - team news
Arsenal make one change from the side who beat Burnley 1-0 last time out in the Premier League.
Granit Xhaka comes into midfield, with Nicolas Pepe left on the substitutes bench
Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Thomas, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli.
Three changes for Tottenham from their 3-0 loss at Chelsea in the Premier League.
Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga come into defence in place of Cristian Romero and Emeraon Royal. While Lucas Moura replaces Giovani Lo Celso going forward.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Alli, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son. Subs: Romero, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Rodon, Lo Celso, Gollini, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett.