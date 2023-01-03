Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I was wrong about both of these teams last time out - Newcastle were unlucky not to beat Leeds, but I was miles out when I said Arsenal would lose to Brighton, although the Gunners had to weather a storm at the end of the game.

Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the table now, and they are coping with every problem that gets thrown at them.

It will be the same again here. Newcastle are well organised defensively, but Mikel Arteta's side are so impressive going forward.

Arsenal's other two league games in January are against Tottenham (away) and Manchester United (home).

At the end of this month, we will have a much better idea about whether they can go the distance in the title race, but at the moment they look like they mean business.

Cian's prediction: 2-0

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Cian think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here