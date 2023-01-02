Silva on Mitrovic, January transfers and Leicester
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Premier League game against Leicester.
Here are the key lines from the Fulham boss:
On Aleksandar Mitrovic's injury, Silva said "he's getting better".
After Mitrovic missed a penalty against Southampton, he added: "He's the main penalty taker, and he will be there again to take the next one."
Silva said he won't comment on players from other clubs, but added "we are trying to strengthen the squad, and some positions".
On substitutes making an impact, he said: "Everyone wants to be in the XI, but they are always ready to help the team. They have been really important. Thomas Cairney had a huge impact last match."
On Leicester, he said: "We know their quality. They've had two defeats but I thought they performed really well against Liverpool."