Cormack - We are always looking

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told Dons fans the club are constantly looking for new signings - including scouting players in 26 countries in recent months.

Former captain Graeme Shinnie returned to Aberdeen this month on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Slovakia Under-21 midfielder Patrik Myslovic has also joined the Dons on loan from MSK Zilina.

Victory against St Johnstone ended a miserable five-match winless run around the turn of the year but the Dons then lost to Rangers in the semi-final of the League Cup.

"January is notoriously tough to get “quality” signings versus the summer," Cormack said on Twitter.

"Be assured the recruitment team and Jim are looking to add quality; scouting 26 countries in last few months.

"Patrik is a quality signing. Graeme brings leadership and experience. Our fans have been brilliant. Thank you."