Chambers joins from Liverpool

Kilmarnock have signed England youth defender Luke Chambers from Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old left-back has been part of Liverpool’s academy for more than a decade and signed his first professional contract with the Merseyside club in 2021.

Chambers has been named in the first-team squad for a number of matches and featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side in pre-season and winter break friendlies against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Lyon and AC Milan.

Chambers was in England's European Under-19 Championship-winning squad at last summer’s tournament in Slovakia.