🎧 'Manchester United are back'
The latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate is available to download now on BBC Sounds.
Manchester United fan Natalie Burrell joins the team to dissect the defeat by Arsenal - and there are plenty of positives for Erik ten Hag's side.
And there's also a lookahead to Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest.
🗣️"It's a defeat that shows how far we've come."— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) January 23, 2023
🔴 @RadioJoeM, @LiamBradford84 & @natalie_17 dissect the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on The Devils' Advocate 🔴
