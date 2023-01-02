Livingston 1-1 Motherwell: What did the manager say?

Livingston manager David Martindale admits it was a very "frustrating" afternoon for his side.

"I think over the piece we are disappointed to miss two penalties.

"Motherwell did the basics a little bit better than us at times and there really wasn't a lot in the game.

"We changed the personnel in the second half to try and alter the flow of the game but it stayed quite open and too open at times for my liking.

"It got a bit scrappy at times, we were a little naive in spells but the reason I am frustrated was because when you are at home, you are looking for the three points and we didn't take them with a little bit of overhanging frustration from the St Mirren game.

"It feels like dropped points and you can't be doing that at home if you want to be pushing for the top six and European football."