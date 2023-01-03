Another failure from the spot in a drab game

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

This was the type of game that lurks around the last slot of Sportscene's highlights. I predicted a 3-0 win before the game, but if we kept playing until 2024 then we wouldn’t have scored three in this game.

There’s something about penalties that we seem struggle with - I think it's five in a row we’ve missed, with different takers too. The lads will be practising them in training but they are just not going in for us. I have to give credit to the skipper Nicky Devlin, who had a decent performance and kept his head in the game after missing two penalties.

Whilst the game won’t live long in the memory, it was very pleasing to see Morgan Boyes score. The Liverpool graduate has been very unlucky with injuries and suspension, so seeing him do well when he's started recently has been very pleasing.

He’s a good footballer that has a decent passing range, so I hope he can keep the good performances going... most of all I’m hoping he’s good at taking penalties!