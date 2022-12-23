Hibs head coach Lee Johnson believes winger Aiden McGeady is ready for a start after coming off the bench in last week's defeat by Rangers.

Forward Kevin Nisbet started and scored in that game after a lengthy absence and is expected to feature again.

Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych and Lewis Miller remain out and Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season.

Livingston manager David Martindale is expected to make changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Celtic - including the return of striker Joel Nouble, who was on the bench on Wednesday.

Ayo Obileye was taken off at half-time after scoring an own goal at Celtic Park but the centre-back is not injured.

Goalkeeper Shamal George (thigh) is working his way back to fitness. Forward Kurtis Guthrie (ankle) and defenders Jamie Brandon (groin) and Tom Parkes (knee) are still out.