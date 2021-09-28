Jimenez: I loved this goal. He won the challenge, beat the oncoming defender, collected himself and slotted the ball past the Southampton keeper as though he wasn't there.

Boy, have Wolves missed Raul Jimenez. I thought that last week when they played Brentford and the Mexico international missed a chance with his head and threw off his headband in anger and left it on the pitch. I was in no doubt at that moment that Jimenez was back mentally as well as physically.

The head injury he sustained against Arsenal last season took its toll but Jimenez seems back to his best and Wolves are in desperate need of him.

