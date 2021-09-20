Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Daniel Farke now has the worst losing run in the Premier League of any manager ever - 15 games (and counting).

He defended his players from fans' criticism in a heated news conference last week but did not really get much of a reaction from his team.

They had lost their first four games - but all against sides they would expect to lose to. But this one will sting and they could be in real trouble again.

Both sides made changes from their previous defeat - but they were very different styles.

Waford brought in four players in their 30s, with boss Xisco Munoz talking about the need for experience, while Farke handed debuts to two players and a first Premier League start to another.

The real difference in the game was the finishing though.