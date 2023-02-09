On this day in Saints history...

Perhaps an insensitive throwback, given St Johnstone are missing from this weekend's Scottish Cup last-16 fixture card.

But on this day 12 years ago, the Perth men reached the last eight of the competition with a 2-0 victory against Partick Thistle.

Murray Davidson opened the scoring then Liam Craig volleyed in a sensational second after the break to ensure Derek McInnes' side would progress.

Saints' Scottish Cup journey ended in the semi-finals when they fell to Dundee United.