Liverpool v Real Madrid: Pick of the stats

Liverpool won their first three matches against Real Madrid in European competition, between 1981 and 2009. Since then, the Reds are winless in six games against them, with five of those ending in defeat (D1).

This will be the eighth time that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has faced Liverpool at Anfield, with the previous seven games producing three wins and three defeats (one draw). Ancelotti won on his most recent trip to Anfield, courtesy of a 2-0 win in charge of Everton in February 2021.