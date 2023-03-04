Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, speaking to Match of the Day: "The three points are very, very important of course in each match. Today we are very happy but I have to be honest, to highlight that Tottenham can work. In the first half they overcame us.

"In the second half I thought we could be better. We tried to overcome the difficulties and in the end we won but the match was very hard, as all the matches in the Premier League. We have a lot of points in front of us to achieve our aim.

"Today fortunately we score. I think we make a good second half against a very good today. At the end we are happy."

On the importance of the clean sheet: "It is a platform to be able to achieve your aims, it allows you to score one goal and win. The clean sheet is not easy against players like Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min. In the end it's the merit of the players, they have resilience and fortunately we score a very good goal to continue."

On Adama Traore's goal: "It was a very good goal but the most important thing is the clean sheet, it's key."