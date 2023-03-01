McClelland's Cove loan spell cut short

Hibs have recalled defender Kyle McClelland from his season-long loan at Cove Rangers.

With five players already on loan, Championship side Cove had to free up a space in their squad to allow them to bring in Jackson Longridge from Livingston.

McClelland, who joined Hibs from Rangers last summer, made 10 appearances, including seven starts, in an injury-hit stay with Cove.

The 21-year-old will now be part of Steve Kean’s development squad for the rest of the season.