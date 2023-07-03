Celtic's fixtures: Your views

Shaun: Without doubt Celtic will be champions again and it doesn't matter what the fixtures are because we have options all over the pitch. Brendan will bring success.

Robert: The first Old Firm is going to be so important in putting down a marker. Having the last Old Firm at home does give us an advantage. But, let's be honest, I think the league will be wrapped up and back at Parkhead once again.

David: Celtic's most difficult away games, in my opinion, are Rangers, Hearts, Livingston, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell. They've drawn all of them in the first quarter.