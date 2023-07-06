European football a 'massive' motivation for Levitt

Dylan Levitt believes Lee Johnson's style of play at Hibs will "suit [him] down to a tee".

The 22-year-old has made the move from Dundee United and he was quick to point out the influence the Hibs manager had in his switch.

"The way the manager spoke about the style of play, how he'd implement it was very clear, he wants to have a lot of the ball and that suits me down to a tee," he told the club's social media channels., external

"Europe was a massive bonus for me. Being involved in big games is what every player wants, especially those European games. They can also give you that confidence going into the domestic season."

The midfielder also added that he hopes this move will "provide the platform" to get back in the Wales national team.

Capped 13 times for Wales, the 22-year-old was selected in Rob Page's 2022 World Cup squad.