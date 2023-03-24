Rangers scoring and conceding more than expected

The international break provides an opportunity to take a step back and look at some the data behind this season's Scottish Premiership action.

Rangers currently sit nine points behind Celtic at the top of the league table, which could partly be explained by the fact that they have conceded more goals than expected so far in this league campaign.

The Ibrox outfit have shipped 27 goals in their 29 games, but their xG against value is just 18.38, meaning that they have conceded over eight goals more than would be expected from the chances they have given up.

On a more positive note, two of Rangers' key players are outperforming their data. Captain James Tavernier has scored 13 goals from an xG value of 10.24, while striker Antonio Colak's 13 strikes have come from an xG value of just 9.7. Overall, Rangers have scored 72 league goals from an xG of 64.61.

Impressive going forward, and slightly leaky at the back is the statistical story of Rangers' season so far.