Andreas Pereira has created 58 chances in the Premier League this season, already the fifth-highest total for a Fulham player on record in a single campaign (since 2003-04).

West Ham are winless and without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League away games (D3 L8) since beating Aston Villa 1-0 in August. They last went 12 without a win on the road between December and May in 2014-15 under Sam Allardyce.