Frank confirmed Pontus Jansson is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

On bouncing back against Wolves, he feels the performance was "still good" against Newcastle despite the result and said: "The red flags are if the energy is dropping and the mood is dropping."

Heading into the final games of the season he feels they are putting themselves in a position to finish well, saying: "It is now that the good places in the league are decided so we need to be there and we need to perform against Wolves."

Frank added: "We want to end as high as possible. We want to get back to winning ways."

On their opponents, he said: "Wolves look very stable and have some top players. It's going to be a tough test. I'm expecting a very fluid team in the way they play. They play with bigger intensity now than earlier in the season. They are a team who can beat anyone on their day."

Following Ivan Toney's first Premier League penalty miss last week, he said: "I've seen Ivan out there practicing penalties consistently. I've seen him do the same this week, not more, not less."