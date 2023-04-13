Frank on Jansson, finishing well and Wolves

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's match at Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Frank confirmed Pontus Jansson is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

  • On bouncing back against Wolves, he feels the performance was "still good" against Newcastle despite the result and said: "The red flags are if the energy is dropping and the mood is dropping."

  • Heading into the final games of the season he feels they are putting themselves in a position to finish well, saying: "It is now that the good places in the league are decided so we need to be there and we need to perform against Wolves."

  • Frank added: "We want to end as high as possible. We want to get back to winning ways."

  • On their opponents, he said: "Wolves look very stable and have some top players. It's going to be a tough test. I'm expecting a very fluid team in the way they play. They play with bigger intensity now than earlier in the season. They are a team who can beat anyone on their day."

  • Following Ivan Toney's first Premier League penalty miss last week, he said: "I've seen Ivan out there practicing penalties consistently. I've seen him do the same this week, not more, not less."

  • On playing in the pre-season summer leagues tournament in America, he said: "We are pleased that we got the invite and we are looking forward to it."

