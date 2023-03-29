Goodwin on stalled momentum, VAR & copying Scotland's game-plan

The international break came at the wrong time for United after good performances in back-to-back draws, and call-ups left Goodwin with a squad of just 12 senior players augmented by a handful of youngsters. “You’re limited to what you can do tactically, but physically the players have worked really hard," he said.

After St Mirren scored a contentious penalty for a point at Tannadice last time out, Goodwin says referees should always go to the pitchside monitor to check big decisions such as spot-kicks and red cards.

He remains a VAR advocate but says it must improve – “we all want decisions to be quicker and common sense to play a part as well” – and supports the idea of ex-professional footballers being in the VAR room to assist in the decision-making.

Goodwin says United’s game-plan against Rangers must be similar to Scotland’s in the stunning win over Spain: “Well organised, disciplined, worked extremely hard without the ball and still offered an attacking threat when they had it”.

His side won’t go to Ibrox “full of fear” and United’s predicament at the bottom means they need to approach every game looking to win rather than playing for a point or trying to keep the score down.

United’s internationals have all returned injury-free but Aziz Behich will have to be “mollycoddled” as he doesn't arrive back from Australia duty until Thursday morning. Charlie Mulgrew is likely to miss out again and a couple of unnamed players are nursing injuries.