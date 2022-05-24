Pat McLaughlin, Just Arsenal, external

Rating: Considering Mikel Arteta is only halfway through (his words) the Arsenal rebuild project, I would give the team a solid 8/10 for achieving Europe next season.

Best performance: Our win against Chelsea after a run of three defeats was amazing and gave us real hope of getting back into the race for top four. It's just a shame we couldn't do the same thing against Tottenham.

Player of the season: Gabriel Martinelli has looked a real diamond at times this season and I think he'll be a superstar in the future. Granit Xhaka has been a model of consistency, but only in the second half of the season. Aaron Ramsdale was superb until the last few months. But I'll have to go for Bukayo Saka, who has been incredibly consistent for his age. After playing in the Euros, he has shown signs of tiredness towards the end, but he still gives his all.

Player whose time is up: There are a lot of players on the way out this summer, but the one I'm not going to miss is the overly expensive Pepe, who has contributed nothing that shows he deserves his wage packet.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: I've got to go for Gabriel Jesus. Him and Arteta are a match made in heaven.

Happy with your manager?: I am very happy with the progress in the team but next season I expect to see much more consistency and success or the atmosphere on Just Arsenal could become very toxic!

One learning to take into next season: We need much more (and more talented) competition for places.

Do you agree with Pat? Have your say