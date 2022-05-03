Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

It is nearing a decade since Nathaniel Clyne left Crystal Palace for Saturday's opponents Southampton.

Once the club's prized defender, his return on a short-term deal last season lacked a fanfare befitting a former academy talent.

The working assumption is that the team will need to invest in the right-back position long-term.

Joel Ward, Clyne's replacement a decade ago, is contracted until 2023. Clyne is on a deal only to the end of the season. That leaves the club with a soft deadline for decision-making this summer.

Often an afterthought, Clyne has continued to stake his claim on the position.

Retrieving an overhit through ball from Jordan Ayew, Clyne's deep cross helped deliver an equaliser against Southampton, highlighting his mobility going forward.

In tandem, Ward and Clyne give Patrick Vieira different stylistic options on the right side of the defence. Rather than being viewed as rivals, as a pairing they can act as specific match-ups for other wingers next season.

For a club with limited resources, delaying spending on the right-back position for another summer is an attractive option, given the needs in other positions.

Is it too early to write off extending Clyne?

