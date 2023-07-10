Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has not come south of the border to make up the numbers.

On his first meeting with the English media, he exuded composure but there was a steely confidence behind his calm.

This is a boss who has high expectations and unshakeable belief in his methods. Why wouldn’t he, having just won a domestic treble with his previous club?

He played a straight bat to the inevitable Harry Kane questions – what else could he do?

Undoubtedly he’s well aware his new club’s all-time record goalscorer, and clear outstanding player, could have left by the time the Premier League season kicks off.

Equally, he will already be acquainted with Daniel Levy, and know that any club wanting to prize the England captain from north London faces an almighty boardroom battle.

Regardless of his playing staff, Postecoglou has his eye on what he deems a more important – albeit far less tangible – ambition, setting the culture at Spurs.

It was only March when his predecessor Antonio Conte harangued this group of players as "selfish" after they threw away a 3-1 lead at the Premier League’s worst side Southampton.

Given how Postecoglou emphasised the "way we behave" and the "manner in which we win", it seems he is determined to dig out any underlying problems, however "enormous" the challenge.