Full-time: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham began life after Harry Kane with an entertaining draw against Brentford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Kane's move from his boyhood club to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Saturday, and goals from Christian Romero and Emerson Royal earned new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou a point on Sunday.

Brentford, who began the league campaign without talisman Ivan Toney, had taken the lead through Yoane Wissa after Bryan Mbeumo's penalty cancelled out Romero's opener.

Spurs have now failed to win on their three visits to the Gtech Community Stadium, where kick-off was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Brentford fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

And tell us what you thought Spurs fans by clicking here

Follow all the reaction here