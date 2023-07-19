Rodgers 'assessing everything' after Celtic's loss to J-League champions

Brendan Rodgers says he is "assessing everything" about his Celtic squad after beginning his second stint as manager with a 6-4 friendly defeat at J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos.

The Northern Irishman admitted Celtic were guilty of several defensive errors – they conceded the fourth-minute opener following a Joe Hart howler – but says there were "some really good bits” from his team, with Daizen Maeda hitting a hat-trick.

"It's a period of the season where we're only a few weeks in, assessing every player and where we're at," said Rodgers.

"I think we made a number of mistakes for the goals that we gave away tonight. I'm assessing everything at the moment."

Rodgers praised Japan forward Maeda, who recently extended his contract to 2027, for a standout display against the club he departed to join Celtic 18 months ago.

"Daizen was exceptional tonight in his performance," he added. "Everything that you would want in a striker - his running and movement and pressing."

Rodgers says the game provided "a really good examination" for his team against a side who are midway through their season and won the league last year under Ange Postecoglou's former assistant, Kevin Muscat.

"A lot of this is to do with fitness and improving the structure of the team as we go along," he said.

"All in all, really good exercise and a really good atmosphere. The result isn't the priority at this point so we'll prepare for when it matters."