Hasenhuttl says nearly everybody has been in training this week although Nathan Tella will be out for an additional week after experiencing a slight setback in his recovery from injury.

He is pleased with Southampton’s recent form of just one defeat in 10 and is demanding this continues: “We are in a good mood. We have had some tough games recently and taken a massive step forward. We have now shown our level so we have to keep that going.”

A run of four home games in five offers a good chance for results but Hasenhuttl is taking nothing for granted: “This season we have been more successful at home and you could see games against sides in the bottom part of the table as opportunities to pick up points. However, these games are not any easier, they’re different but not easier and that’s what makes the Premier League so interesting.”

On goalkeeper Fraser Forster, whose contract expires in the summer: “He’s grabbed his chance and done a very good job. It’s always helpful for me and for him if he delivers good performances.”