Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Since Steven Gerrard’s first away Premier League game as Aston Villa manager in November, only league-leaders Manchester City (seven) have won more games on the road than Villa (four).

Brighton have conceded two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2019. They have shipped seven goals in their last three league fixtures, as many as they had in their previous eight.

Villa have completed a league double over Albion in a season for the first time since 1981-82. They have lost just one of their last 12 league meetings with the Seagulls (W6 D5).

Ollie Watkins scored his 20th Premier League goal for Aston Villa; since the start of last season, the only English players with more goals in the division are Harry Kane (31) and Jamie Vardy (24).