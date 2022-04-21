Man City 3-0 Brighton: Pick of the stats

  • Manchester City have never lost a home league match against Brighton & Hove Albion in 12 previous meetings (W10 D2), facing the Seagulls more often without losing at home than any other opponent in their league history.

  • Since they joined the Premier League for the 2017-18 season, Brighton have lost more league matches against Manchester City than any other opponent (nine defeats).

  • City returned to the top of the Premier League, meaning they have now led the table for 137 of the last 138 days since December 4th.

  • Only Watford (8) have lost more Premier League matches than Brighton (7) - who are also the lowest scorers in the division in that time (6 goals) - since the start of February.