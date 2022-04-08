Man City v Liverpool: Team news

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is back in contention for the Premier League visit of Liverpool after serving a European suspension in midweek.

Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer remain sidelined by injuries.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho will be fit despite suffering a cut in a clash of heads with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi on Tuesday.

The Reds are targeting an 11th straight league win, and victory would take them above City in the table.

