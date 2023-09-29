Ross County v Hearts: Team news

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin is free to play despite picking up a red card in the Viaplay Cup defeat by Aberdeen but Josh Sims is set to miss out with a leg wound.

Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf are pushing for action following injury while midfielders Ross Callachan and Ben Paton remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is doubtful due to illness, while Kyosuke Tagawa has an outside chance of returning following an ankle injury.

Yutaro Oda (hamstring), Nathaniel Atkinson (ankle), Alex Cochrane (ankle), Barrie McKay (knee), Craig Halkett (knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) remain out.