T﻿ottenham defender Ben Davies says he is a "bit annoyed" to be being facing England again at a major tournament.

T﻿he Wales international played in the group game at Euro 2016 as England beat Wales 2-1 thanks to a late Daniel Sturridge goal.

W﻿ales will face England again in Qatar in the final group game and he will likely face team-mate Harry Kane.

Asked if the pair had discussed this, he told the BBC's World Cup Daily podcast: "﻿Not loads but we have obviously spoken about it as it is a huge game. I think more than anything we were a bit annoyed we were playing them again.

"We could have drawn somebody else a bit different but it will be a big game and everyone is excited for it.

"﻿That is the last game of the group and I think this group is a lot tighter and competitive than people are giving it respect. It is going to be tough and a group where anyone can take points of anyone.

"﻿Lets hope there is plenty on it by the time we play England."

